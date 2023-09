Bosa had three tackles (two solo), including one sack in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

Bosa also had two quarterback hits as San Francisco's pass rush overwhelmed New York's banged up offensive line and kept Daniel Jones under constant pressure. The sack was his first since Bosa notched one in Week 17 of last season to bolster his 2022 sack total to 18.5. He failed to record a sack in three playoff games or the first two games of the 2023 campaign.