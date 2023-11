Bosa tallied three tackles, with a sack, in the 49ers' 27-14 win against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Bosa had another productive outing as he recorded one of San Francisco's four sacks of Baker Mayfield on Sunday. The 26-year-old has compiled 28 tackles (18 solo), with 5.5 sacks, through 10 games this season and will look to add to those numbers versus Seattle on Thursday.