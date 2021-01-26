Mullens (elbow) avoided Tommy John surgery and should be healthy for the start of training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mullens did have surgery on his injured right elbow in late December, but he avoided the famous procedure that often causes MLB pitchers to miss entire seasons. He can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while fellow 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been oft-mentioned as a potential cap casualty. Of course, the Niners presumably will try to find someone better than Mullens if they do end up moving on from Garoppolo.