Garcon (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

On the heels of a three-catch, 56-yard, one-touchdown performance last Thursday versus the Raiders, Garcon continues to tend to a knee injury, which forced an absence Week 8. Considering this last fact, his status should be monitored closely to learn if he'll be available to the 49ers offense Monday against the Giants.

