The 49ers ruled out Garcon (knee) for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garcon hasn't demonstrated an ability to get healthy for the better part of two months, and a knee injury will keep him on the sideline Sunday for the fifth time in six games. With Marquise Goodwin back from his personal issue, the 49ers' receiving corps will be nearly intact. Behind Goodwin, expect Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne to continue seeing significant snap counts in Garcon's absence.

