Garcon (knee) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Garcon appeared to increase his odds of avoiding a fourth straight absence Sunday against the Broncos when he opened the week as a limited practice participant, but his lack of activity a day later once again puts his gameday status in jeopardy. It's possible the 49ers were deliberately building in a rest day for the veteran, but unless Garcon practices fully Friday, he'll more than likely carry a designation for Week 14. Even if Garcon ultimately gains clearance to suit up this weekend, it wouldn't be surprising if he played a more limited role than usual with Marquise Goodwin (personal) set to return from a two-game absence and rookie Dante Pettis having made a case for increased snaps through his standout play the past two weeks.