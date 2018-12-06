49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not present for practice
Garcon (knee) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Garcon appeared to increase his odds of avoiding a fourth straight absence Sunday against the Broncos when he opened the week as a limited practice participant, but his lack of activity a day later once again puts his gameday status in jeopardy. It's possible the 49ers were deliberately building in a rest day for the veteran, but unless Garcon practices fully Friday, he'll more than likely carry a designation for Week 14. Even if Garcon ultimately gains clearance to suit up this weekend, it wouldn't be surprising if he played a more limited role than usual with Marquise Goodwin (personal) set to return from a two-game absence and rookie Dante Pettis having made a case for increased snaps through his standout play the past two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...