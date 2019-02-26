Gould received a franchise tag Tuesday from the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gould becomes the first player tagged during the 2019 offseason, with his salary expected to land around $5.2 million, per overthecap.com. San Francisco presumably hopes to reduce that figure with a multi-year contract, after Gould converted 96 percent of field-goal attempts and 93.2 percent of PATs through his first two seasons with the team. The 36-year-old ranks second on the all-time list for career field-goal percentage (87.7), nestled between Justin Tucker (90.1) and Stephen Gostkowski (87.4). So long as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) remains on track for the start of the season, Gould will make for a solid choice toward the end of fantasy drafts.

