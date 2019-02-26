49ers' Robbie Gould: Gets franchise tag
Gould received a franchise tag Tuesday from the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gould becomes the first player tagged during the 2019 offseason, with his salary expected to land around $5.2 million, per overthecap.com. San Francisco presumably hopes to reduce that figure with a multi-year contract, after Gould converted 96 percent of field-goal attempts and 93.2 percent of PATs through his first two seasons with the team. The 36-year-old ranks second on the all-time list for career field-goal percentage (87.7), nestled between Justin Tucker (90.1) and Stephen Gostkowski (87.4). So long as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) remains on track for the start of the season, Gould will make for a solid choice toward the end of fantasy drafts.
More News
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Headed for franchise tag•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores six points in finale•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Stays hot against former team•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Biggest fantasy day this year•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores eight points in win•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Perfect with limited usage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?