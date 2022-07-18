Sermon heads into training camp healthy and projected to sit third on the 49ers' running back depth chart, Kyle Madson of USA Today Sports reports.

Sermon's rookie season was one to forget, as the 2021 third-round pick failed to impress at any stage of his first go-around on the grand stage. Elijah Mitchell -- who was drafted three rounds after Sermon -- seized the opportunity to become head coach Kyle Shanahan's primary rushing option last year. While draft status doesn't always equate to instant success, the running back position is generally one that hasn't required lots of development time for rookies in the modern NFL, so Sermon will have a lot to prove in camp. From a fantasy perspective, the second-year back will not be a name going off the boards in standard formats, as he projects to start on special teams, assuming he can maintain that current projected status.