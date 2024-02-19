The Patriots plan to release Phillips on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran safety was headed into the final year of a four-year, $12.75 million deal with New England. With his release, the Patriots will clear $3 million in cap space, leaving behind over $1.18 million in dead-cap hit. Phillips didn't miss a single game in his four years with the team but was demoted to backup duties last season, playing just 12 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps while mainly focusing on special teams.