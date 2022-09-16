Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.
Phillips suffered the injury during the first half of the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, but the team has remained "cautiously optimistic" about his chances of playing in Week 2. If Phillips is unable to play, Jabrill Peppers would likely be a primary beneficiary.
More News
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Could return Week 2•
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Comes out against Dolphins•
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Notches 92 tackles and four picks•
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Active in wild-card round•
-
Patriots' Adrian Phillips: Questionable for Saturday•