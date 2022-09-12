Phillips (ribs) has a chance to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Phillips suffered the injury during the first half of the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. However, the team is "cautiously optimistic" about his chances to suit up Sunday. If Phillips is unable to play, Jabrill Peppers will likely see extra opportunities against the Steelers.
