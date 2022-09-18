Phillips (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
After sustaining an injury during the first half of the Patriots' Week 1 loss to Miami, Phillips will return to New England's secondary Sunday. The 30-year-old played 27 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo) in the season opener.
