Phillips accumulated four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's season opening loss to the Eagles.
Phillips contributed in multiple areas during Sunday's contest. He logged 17 snaps as a defender (28 percent) to go along with 22 on special teams (76 percent). He will continue backing up Kyle Dugger at strong safety when the Patriots welcome the Dolphins to town on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
