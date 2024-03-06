The Eagles released Maddox on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since inking a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension with the Eagles in November 2021, Maddox has struggled to stay on the field. Over the last two campaigns, he's appeared in only 13 regular-season contests, including just four in 2023 after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle Week 2. His release will save the Eagles approximately $9.6 million in salary-cap space, though Schefter notes that Philadelphia could look to re-sign the cornerback at a lower salary figure.