Maddox was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to an elbow injury.

Maddox returned from a 13-game stint on injured reserve Sunday to log 38 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in a loss to Arizona. His time on IR was due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he's now apparently dealing with an elbow issue. Maddox's practice participation during the remainder of the week should provide insight into his chances of missing Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants.