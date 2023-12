The Eagles activated Maddox (pectoral) off injured reserve Saturday.

Maddox missed 13 games after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 2 against Minnesota. The veteran cornerback logged a trio of limited practices this week and didn't have an injury designation heading into the weekend, so his activation off IR was fully expected. Maddox's return comes at an opportune time for the Eagles, as Darius Slay will miss his third straight game due to a knee injury.