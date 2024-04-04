Maddox and the Eagles agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Maddox has only suited up for 13 regular-season games over the past two years, including just four in 2023 due to a torn pectoral muscle. It makes sense for both sides to reunite on a more team friendly deal now, with Maddox getting a chance to return to form in a familiar system before testing free agency again next offseason. The 28-year-old is capable of contributing at a high level as a nickel corner when healthy.