Maddox was released by the Eagles on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Maddox has missed much of the last two seasons, only playing 9 games in 2022, while playing just 4 regular season games in 2023 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2. His release will save the Eagles $9.6 million in salary cap space, but Schefter notes that the two sides will keep talking and are open to a reunion.