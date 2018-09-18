Robinson caught 10 of 14 targets for 83 yards in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Seahawks.

Robinson comfortably led the Bears in all major receiving categories, making a strong impact in his home debut. In fact, Monday marked just the second time in Robinson's career that he finished with double-digit catches in a game. While that's certainly an encouraging sign to begin his time in Chicago, the team's top wideout will now look to find the end zone for the first time in his new colors in Week 3 versus the Cardinals.

