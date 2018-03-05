Bears general manager Ryan Pace said last week that Meredith (knee) remains without an official timetable to resume normal football activities, Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune report. "With Cam it's just closely evaluating where he's at, listening to our doctors and trainers and just following his progress and where he's going to be," Pace said.

Meredith said earlier in the offseason that he expects to be "100 percent" healthy for training camp, and though Pace wasn't willing to guarantee as much, there's little evidence to suggest that the wideout has experienced any setbacks in his recovery from September surgery to address a torn ACL and a minor tear of the MCL in his left knee. The 25-year-old looked poised to enter the past season as the Bears' No. 1 wideout, but his outlook is more muddled heading into 2018 coming off a major injury and with the team expected to overhaul its receiver room through free agency and/or the draft. Meredith will also have to prove he's a good fit for the offense that new head coach Matt Nagy will be installing during the offseason.