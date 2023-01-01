Claypool was held without a catch in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Although Justin Fields threw 21 passes, one one of those throws went in Claypool's direction. He's only reached 30 yards once since Week 9, and he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups in Week 18 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Active for Week 17•
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Expected to play in Detroit•
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Back as limited participant•
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Chase Claypool: Inactive Saturday, as expected•