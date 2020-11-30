Patterson rushed twice for eight yards in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
After posting at least 40 yards in each of the last two games, Patterson posted his third game of the season with fewer than 10 rushing and receiving yards. Aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, he'll continue to be a low-upside fantasy option.
