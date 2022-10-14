Pettis secured four of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night.

Pettis made the Bears' only touchdown of the night memorable with a pretty over-the-shoulder 40-yard catch midway through the third quarter. The veteran led the team in receiving yards as well while checking in second to Darnell Mooney in targets. Pettis hadn't recorded any statistics over 93 snaps and 51 routes run since scoring a 51-yard touchdown on his only catch in Week 1, so it remains to be seen if Thursday's semi-breakout effort has any carryover into a Week 7 Monday night road interconference matchup against the Patriots on Oct. 24.