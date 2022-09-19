Mooney caught one of two targets for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Packers.

Two weeks into the season, Mooney has just four receiving yards on five targets, and there wasn't any inclement weather to blame his poor performance on this time. He's far from the only member of Chicago's passing attack that's off to a slow start, as quarterback Justin Fields has thrown for just 182 yards through two games. Mooney will try to get his season on track in Week 3 against the Texans and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley, whom Houston selected third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.