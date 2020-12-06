Mooney (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday versus the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old was a late addition to the injury report Friday with the knee issue and didn't practice, but he appears to be progressing well halfway through the weekend. Coach Matt Nagy indicated Mooney's absence from practice was a precaution, so it's not a major surprise he's still expected to suit up Sunday. Fellow wideout Allen Robinson (knee) is also likely to play, so quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should have his full complement of weapons in the passing game for the divisional matchup.