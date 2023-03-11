Mooney (ankle) should now be the Bears' No. 2 receiver after the Bears acquired DJ Moore Friday.

Mooney proved to be an excellent receiver when he posted 1,055 and four touchdowns in 2021. But last year, the Bears' passing offense was struggling to start the year. Then in Week 12, Mooney fractured his ankle, and he ended the year with 493 yards. Expected to be back on the field in some capacity this spring while he recovers from the injury, he should be a much better fit as a No. 2 receiver, with DJ Moore expected to slot in as the top option. Mooney has shown the ability to get open at all levels of the field. Even though it's unlikely he reaches the 140 targets he saw in 2021, the quality of targets could increase with defenses focusing on Moore. After 40 wide receivers are off the board, Mooney is a player to consider in fantasy drafts for those who believe Chicago will try to open up their passing attack.