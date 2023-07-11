Mooney (ankle) said Monday that he's "feeling good" and "ready to roll" for training camp, WGN's Kaitlin Sharkey and Rick Tarsitano report.

Coach Matt Eberflus was similarly optimistic back in early June, noting that Mooney was on track for the start of training camp after having season-ending ankle surgery in November. The speedy wideout's decreased fantasy standing relative to this time last summer is partially a product of his disappointing, injury-shortened 2022 campaign, but Chicago's offseason trade for WR DJ Moore might be an even bigger factor, providing tough competition for targets in an offense that figures to rank near the top of the league in rush attempts so long as dual-threat QB Justin Fields stays healthy. While the Bears should be more aggressive throwing the ball on early downs with Fields another year older and Moore now on the roster, they also have two other players (TE Cole Kmet, WR Chase Claypool) squarely in the mix to earn significant target shares.