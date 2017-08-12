Play

Wheaton returned to practice after missing 13 days due to an appendectomy, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Now that he's back in action, Wheaton will continue to compete for a spot on the depth chart. He'll have a good chance of earning a role as a starter on the outside in three-receiver sets, as Cameron Meredith has performed very well in the slot. However, nothing's been determined, and this situation may not have clarity until after the third preseason game.

