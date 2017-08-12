Bears' Markus Wheaton: Back on practice field Saturday
Wheaton returned to practice after missing 13 days due to an appendectomy, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Now that he's back in action, Wheaton will continue to compete for a spot on the depth chart. He'll have a good chance of earning a role as a starter on the outside in three-receiver sets, as Cameron Meredith has performed very well in the slot. However, nothing's been determined, and this situation may not have clarity until after the third preseason game.
