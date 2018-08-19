Wheaton is dealing with a strained hamstring, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheaton has missed several weeks of practice now due to the hamstring injury, which originally had been kept under the rug as an undisclosed issue. His chances of securing a roster spot have certainly been hampered, while it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return in time for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories