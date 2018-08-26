Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Back at practice Sunday
Wheaton (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports.
Wheaton has missed an extended period of time with a strained hamstring, but now returns to practice with two weeks remaining until the regular season. The veteran is not a lock for a roster spot with the Eagles, and will look to play in the preseason finale and show that he can contribute in the passing game. Shelton Gibson and Anthony Mahoungou may lose some snaps with Wheaton back in the picture.
