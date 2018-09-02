Markus Wheaton: Released by Philly
Wheaton was released by the Eagles on Sunday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.
The 27-year-old has had a bit of a tumultuous career following his Pittsburgh days. There's no denying his skillset as a wideout in this league, but there's a degree of consistency that has been missing with Wheaton. The Eagles have one of the top wideout corps in the NFC, so Wheaton's release is by no means an indictment on his ability. Don't be surprised if another team takes a shot on Wheaton as the season inches closer.
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Back at practice Sunday•
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Nursing hamstring injury•
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Not at practice Saturday•
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Practicing Tuesday•
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Misses practice Monday•
Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Reaches deal with Philadelphia•
