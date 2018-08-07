Wheaton (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wheaton was held out of practice Monday for an undisclosed reason, but it looks like whatever was bothering him was minor. The Eagles, however, aren't practicing with full pads Tuesday, so that may have been a factor in Wheaton returning to the practice field. Expect another update on the wideout's health when the team goes back to practicing in full pads.

