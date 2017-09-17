Bears' Markus Wheaton: Left inactive for Week 2
Wheaton (finger) is inactive Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Heading into the week, the Bears were hopeful that Wheaton would be able to make his season debut Sunday and offer a lift to an injury-riddled receiving group, but he'll need more time off in order for his broken digit to heal. On a positive note, Wheaton was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday, so it wouldn't be surprising if he advanced to a full practice participant by next week, which would help his case for suiting up in the Week 3 matchup with the Steelers.
