Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Performs well in Saturday victory
Trubisky completed six of eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's victory against the Cardinals.
The Chicago coaching staff continued to use their rookie quarterback on rollouts to try to keep him comfortable as he acclimates to NFL defenses. Trubisky took his only sack on a third-down play in which he was stationed in the pocket. For him to reach his full potential, he'll need to show the consistent ability to work from the pocket on a regular basis. Overall, he's having an excellent preseason, and it's just a matter of time until he takes over as the starting quarterback.
