Edmunds is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury.

Edmunds went down in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and appeared to be in considerable pain, but he briefly returned to the game afterward. However, it's possible he aggravated the issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be available down the stretch. Since the Bears are trailing by a wide margin in the second half, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution to preserve his health in the long run.