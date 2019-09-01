Koyack was cut by Jacksonville on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

In his first two seasons with the Jaguars, Koyack appeared in 37 games, logging 24 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old didn't record any offensive statistics last season. In corresponding moves, the Jaguars claimed fellow tight ends Tyler Ervin and Seth DeValve on Sunday.

