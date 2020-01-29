Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Catches one pass
Koyack caught one of three targets for nine yards in 11 games this season.
The 26-year-old fell victim to roster cutdowns at the start of the season but rejoined the Jags in early October with numerous injuries to the tight end group. Koyack has been cut multiple times since being drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in 2015, but he's still appeared in 48 games with the team. He'll hit free agency in March, but he could rejoin the Jaguars if they're in need of a run-blocking tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...