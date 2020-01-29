Koyack caught one of three targets for nine yards in 11 games this season.

The 26-year-old fell victim to roster cutdowns at the start of the season but rejoined the Jags in early October with numerous injuries to the tight end group. Koyack has been cut multiple times since being drafted in the seventh round by Jacksonville in 2015, but he's still appeared in 48 games with the team. He'll hit free agency in March, but he could rejoin the Jaguars if they're in need of a run-blocking tight end.