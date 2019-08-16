Koyack brought in both of his targets for 17 yards in the Jaguars' 24-10 preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Koyack is presumably battling fellow 2015 draftee James O'Shaughnessy for the third tight end spot, and in that regard, he gave a solid accounting of himself Thursday. The fifth-year pro showed some promise with a 19-161-1 line during his rookie season, but he's logged just five receptions (seven targets) across 23 games over the subsequent pair of campaigns.