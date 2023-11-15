Iosivas (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game at Baltimore.
Iosivas did not practice at all during the week, so it's no surprise he'll be sitting out in Week 11. In his absence, Cincinnati will likely need to rely more heavily on Trenton Irwin for outside receiver reps.
More News
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Estimated as non-participant Monday•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Scores again•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Yet to carve out role•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Scores TD in preseason finale•