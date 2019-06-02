Bengals' Andy Dalton: Practices throughout OTAs

Dalton (thumb) participated in OTAs throughout May, CBS WKRC Cincinnati reports.

Dalton had season-ending surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. He resumed throwing in February and now appears headed for full participation during training camp. Dalton was on track for one of his better seasons in 2018 before A.J. Green (toe) was injured, winning five of his first eight games while averaging 262.8 passing yards and 2.1 touchdowns per week. Green is far behind Dalton in the rehab process but should be available at some point this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories