Bengals' Andy Dalton: Uncertain future

With the selection of Joe Burrow with the first overall pick official, Dalton's future with the team remains uncertain, though it's highly probable that Burrow will take over as the starter, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Something has to give with the Bengals still, with the team either having to move Dalton or another high-salaried veteran, as Dalton's $17.7 million salary will put the Bengals over the salary cap.