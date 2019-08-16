Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Only one catch
Uzomah hauled in his lone target for one yard in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday.
Uzomah caught a pass from Andy Dalton on the first play of the game. Unfortunately for him, his biggest contributions of the game came later in the drive when he was called for holding on two separate occasions. While currently considered the starter at tight end, Uzomah will be pushed by pass-catching tight end Tyler Eifert and Drew Sample, a strong blocker who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. However, given Eifert's lengthy injury history, Uzomah could contribute as a receiver at points this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...