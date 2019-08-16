Uzomah hauled in his lone target for one yard in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday.

Uzomah caught a pass from Andy Dalton on the first play of the game. Unfortunately for him, his biggest contributions of the game came later in the drive when he was called for holding on two separate occasions. While currently considered the starter at tight end, Uzomah will be pushed by pass-catching tight end Tyler Eifert and Drew Sample, a strong blocker who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. However, given Eifert's lengthy injury history, Uzomah could contribute as a receiver at points this season.