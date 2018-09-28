Bengals' Cordy Glenn: Cleared to play in Week 4
Glenn (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Glenn was a full participant in Friday's practice, and appears unhindered by his knee injury. The starting left tackle is expected to suit up against Atlanta on Sunday.
