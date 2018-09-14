Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Added opportunities on tap due to Mixon injury
Bernard is in line for added work in the next two weeks, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that Bernard's teammate, Joe Mixon, is slated to have his knee scoped.
Bernard merits an immediate pickup by those looking for short-term running back help and could end up being a nice DFS value play for Week 3 against Carolina. He piled up 208 rushing yards, 133 receiving yards (16 catches) and two TDs in a span of three games when Mixon was injured last December.
