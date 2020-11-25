Bernard (concussion) sat out Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
With Joe Mixon (foot) still on IR, Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams, to a lesser degree, would be in line for added Week 12 backfield work if Bernard isn't cleared for Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Struggles in Week 11 loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Should get multi-game starting run•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Week 11 start awaits•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited by game script•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: In line for another start•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores two TDs vs. Titans•