Bernard ended the 2020 season in Week 17 with only three carries for seven yards, playing just 16 offensive snaps. He ended the season with 416 rush yards on 124 carries, good for a mere 3.4 yards per carry. He also had 47 receptions for 355 yards, and had a combined six rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Bernard filled in adequately for an injured Joe Mixon, but had too many games like Week 17, even with Mixon out. He signed for one more year for his age 30 season, carrying a cap number of nearly $4.8 million.