Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Held to five yards
Bernard carried the ball twice for five yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over Indianapolis.
Bernard has now been held to under 10 yards in back to back games. Both Bernard and Jeremy Hill have taken a back seat as new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor rolls with rookie Joe Mixon. Bernard's fall as been more modest, he recorded 14 offensive snaps to Hill's seven on Sunday, but he isn't producing consistently enough to warrant relying on.
