Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns to practice
Bernard (knee) is practicing Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Coming out of a Week 9 bye, Bernard made his first appearance on the practice field since suffering an MCL sprain Week 4. A return for Sunday's game against the Saints would put a slight damper on Joe Mixon's projection, considering Bernard poses more of a threat than Mark Walton. That being said, Mixon handled a 79 percent snap share against the Colts in Week 1 -- the only time this season both he and Bernard made it through a game without any injury problems.
