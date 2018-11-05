Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns to practice

Bernard (knee) is practicing Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Coming out of a Week 9 bye, Bernard made his first appearance on the practice field since suffering an MCL sprain Week 4. A return for Sunday's game against the Saints would put a slight damper on Joe Mixon's projection, considering Bernard poses more of a threat than Mark Walton. That being said, Mixon handled a 79 percent snap share against the Colts in Week 1 -- the only time this season both he and Bernard made it through a game without any injury problems.

