Hurst secured all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Hurst was unable to find the end zone against the Saints, snapping a two-game scoring streak. As is the case with many tight ends in the fantasy landscape, the veteran likely let down fantasy managers hoping he could provide some stability at the position. Hurst's three targets were the second-lowest of any Bengals' pass catcher in the contest. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder's touchdown-dependent nature will make him difficult to trust in a Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.