Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hurst was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, so he appears set to give it a go Sunday. Still, fantasy managers will want to check his status approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Bengals will release their inactive list. Assuming he's active and if Tee Higgins (ankle) is sidelined, Hurst could find himself with a larger role in the Cincinnati passing attack than normal.